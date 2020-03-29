Register
20:22 GMT29 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Loch Ness Monster

    Nessie’s Brother: Mokele-Mbembe, the Long-Necked Water Beast of Africa

    © CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107640/74/1076407451_0:47:1200:722_1200x675_80_0_0_a9a2ef252c2a14d170fe55e9f88b3bac.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202003291078753021-nessies-brother-mokele-mbembe-the-long-necked-water-beast-of-africa/

    You have no doubt heard about the mythical Loch Ness monster, dubbed Nessie, who is said to live in Scotland. Similar stories appear around the world: a “Bessie” in Lake Erie and a “Tessie” in Lake Tahoe – both in North America, as well as a “Bownessie” in England and a “Kussie” in Japan.

    Africa has a mythical creature and its name is Mokele-mbembe. The first references known to Western science date back to the beginning of the 20th century. European explorers coming back from tropical parts of Africa told stories about an elephant-sized water beast with a long and flexible neck that inhabits the Congo River Basin. The alleged monster sounded very much like a sauropod dinosaur.

    In 1981, the story drew the attention of Herman Regusters, an aerospace engineer from NASA. He decided to find the beast and together with his wife undertook a journey to the African region that is now part of the Republic of the Congo. After the expedition, he insisted that they had seen a dinosaur-like creature on several occasions in late October and November in Lake Tele and even presented a photograph. However, due to poor weather conditions, the photo was very out of focus, so their only evidence didn’t convince anyone.

    It is important to add that African legends and myths about giant monsters existed long before Western explorers arrived.

    In a small pygmy village in the Congo Basin, you can hear stories about how they once killed a Mokele-mbembe that prevented them from fishing. They encircled the beast, speared it to death, and cooked it. But after the victory feast, all those who ate the meat of the Mokele-mbembe died.

    According to palaeontologists, it is very unlikely for such an animal to be able to hide and remain unnoticed in the African jungle."Large animals require large populations to survive and moreover large geographic areas to fulfil their feeding needs", said Paul Barret, a palaeontologist from the Natural History Museum in London.

    Various researches believe that such legends could have been prompted by other local animals that inhabit the area. Hippos, crocodiles, giant turtles, swimming elephants, and even a floating trunk – all of them could be mistaken for a water beast.

    According to Jonathan Downes, a cryptozoologist who founded the Centre for Fortean Zoology, all the sightings "can be explained by extremely large monitor lizards".

    "However, one thing you learn early on in science is never say never. We are still discovering new species all the time", concluded Bill Laurence, a conservation biologist as well as an expert on tropical rainforests and professor at James Cook University in Australia.

    Tags:
    mystery, monster, Loch Ness
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Earth Hour 2020 Worldwide
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse