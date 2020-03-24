'Man Who Looked at Solar Eclipse’: Hillary Clinton Ignites Twitter Savaging Trump’s Medical Advice

On Saturday, President Trump touted a pair of anti-malaria drugs as potential treatment for COVID-19, citing anecdotal evidence as to their effectiveness when "taken together."

Former First Lady and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has lashed out at President Trump on Twitter, calling on Americans not to “take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse.”

Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2020

The savage tweet, an apparent response to Trump’s controversial Twitter advice about the potential life-saving qualities of taking the anti-malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin together as a cure for the new coronavirus, exploded online, with users dividing up along partisan lines and posting a series of memes, each more vicious than the last.

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains - Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents)..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020

“I love Hillary Unplugged,” one user wrote, likening Clinton’s tweet to a comedy routine. “Listen to her,” another added posting video of the famous 2017 incident in which President Trump looked directly at a solar eclipse without wearing protective eyewear.

I love Hillary Unplugged — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) March 24, 2020

The president’s defenders quickly shot back, however, urging Americans not to “take advice from someone who has 70 close friends that accidentally suicided themselves,” and, addressing Clinton, reminding her that she’s never going to be President. “Please do not take medical advice from a woman who’s obsessed with losing an election,” one user wrote.

Please don’t take advice from someone who has 70 close friends that accidentally suicided themselves. — y u bully me (@dontatmedoggg) March 24, 2020

Tarnishing your legacy further with incessant trolling. Thank God you are not at the helm. — SmilingAssassin27 (@RJCHVZ) March 24, 2020

Please do not take medical advice from a woman who's obsessed with losing an election. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 24, 2020

President Trump’s tweet about the supposed medical benefits against coronavirus of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin taken together has set off alarm bells in the medical community, with an Arizona man dying after mistaking a chemical chloroquine phosphate solution used to clean fish tanks that he and his wife had found in their pet supplies for the anti-malaria drug prescribed to people mentioned by Trump. Nigeria reported two fatal overdoses of chloroquine following Trump's remarks.