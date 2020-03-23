Great Equaliser: Naked Madonna Delivers Bizarre Coronavirus Message From Bathtub - Video

Pop Star Madonna has posted an odd video, expressing her feelings about the coronavirus, but quite unlike other celebrity videos. In the footage she sits naked in the bathtub, adorned with flower petals, and explains how the pandemic impacts people’s lives, claiming it makes them all "equal".
"It's the great equaliser and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it", she said. "What's terrible about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways and what’s wonderful about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways".
No-Discrimination- Covid-19!! #quarantine #covid_19 #staysafe #becreative #brianeno pic.twitter.com/tvdzeJ7vv9— Madonna (@Madonna) March 22, 2020
