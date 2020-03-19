Priyanka Chopra Urges Fans to Stock Up on Joy and Love Instead of Groceries Amid Pandemic

New Delhi (Sputnik): The COVID-19 outbreak has so far infected 191,127 people globally with 7,807 deaths. The pandemic has also created panic around the world, including the US, as people are stocking up on basic necessities for their households along with tissue rolls and sanitisers.

Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who is married to American singer Nick Jonas and currently staying in Los Angeles, has given a friendly suggestion to her fans, who were busy stocking up on groceries and other essentials amid panic-buying due to COVID-19.

She has asked her fans to stock up on compassion and love and reach out to those in utmost need.

In a heart-warming video on Instagram, the “Quantico” actress wrote, "There are so many other things to stock up on right now. Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19".

Several fans appreciated Priyanka’s idea of stocking up and appreciated her for “always caring” about the world.

In the US, at least 112 people have died since the first case of coronavirus was reported. There are also over 8,000 confirmed cases as of now.

The global outbreak of COVID-19 has restricted social gatherings, with India’s federal government issuing advisories to close schools, universities, gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools, and theatres. There were also reports of panic-buying in the Indian capital, as shops could be asked to shut down to contain the spread of the virus.