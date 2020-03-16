Ex-Pornhub Diva Mia Khalifa Baffles Fans as She ‘Coughs’ Amid Coronavirus Chaos

Internet gadfly and sometime sports reporter Mia Khalifa has demonstrated how she masters her audience to keep them in suspense.

Adult-video-star-turned-sports-commentator Mia Khalifa has taken to Twitter to tell her huge army of Internet fans that she had one of the symptoms of the raging coronavirus infection, but stopped short of rattling their nerves by suggesting that she had only coughed one time because she was high.

“I’m coughing cause I’m high, not cause I’m sick, okay,” she posted.

However, the pendulum instantly started swinging, with many well-wishers rushing to share their desire, that she well soon.

“Thank God you are not sick,” one wrote, while another urged her to get all necessary check-ups to be on the safe side.

A third applauded the way that Khalifa, who shot to Internet fame during her several month-long stint as an adult video star, eased fan fears, saying the argument is well worth a T-shirt.

There are at least 3,244 COVID-19 cases currently registered across the US, with the death toll climbing to 58 , primarily across the state of Washington.

Trump declared a state of emergency in the United States on 13 March, with the White House vowing to free up some 50 billion in disaster relief to attempt to curb the spread of the virus.