'Revenge Highlights': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted Online Over Her Hair

Commenting on Ivanka Trump's new hairstyle, many social media users argued that it appears somewhat outdated, arguing that it was popular a couple of decades ago but probably not today.

US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka has apparently managed to cause quite a stir online as people took notice of what she did to her hair when the first daughter celebrated the first anniversary of her Women’s Global Development Prosperity Initiative that champions women in the workforce.

As Glamour magazine notes, Ivanka seems to have added “chunky, stripy dark blond highlights to her signature icy-blond shade”, with the media outlet pointing out that this style was popular among celebrities during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

On W-GDP’s 1st birthday, learn how we’ve economically empowered 12M women around the world, and what’s to come! 📖 ⬇️ #WGDP https://t.co/OCbt4f5exU pic.twitter.com/HQGhSb9LNL — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 13, 2020

​Quite a few netizens, however, did not seem to appreciate Ivanka's new look, promptly telling her about it on Twitter.

Girl, you have so many nepotism dollars and still can't get a colorist to give you natural looking highlights?

c'mon, the 90s called — Diana⁷ (@_dianajin) February 13, 2020

The 1980’s called. They want their cheap-looking highlights back. — Kira (@wakyak) February 13, 2020

Hey gurl... chunky color has really never been your best look. pic.twitter.com/lo8vHOrGaO — Kelly (@TrydaTwinMom) February 14, 2020

Hair looks a bit like a circus tent. — The Loris (@TheLoris2) February 14, 2020

Her hair is striped now? Oh striped extensions now! Fun. Hahahaha — P.SLongley🇨🇦 (@pslongley27) February 14, 2020

​There were even those who claimed that they like Ivanka but at the same time appeared critical of her style.

Okay i LOVE Ivanka Trump, but those highlights aren’t it https://t.co/j4idOpGsuY — mike young fan account (@nadiamaryxo) February 12, 2020

​And one netizen quipped that the first daughter's highlights were the revenge of a “disgruntled hairdresser”.