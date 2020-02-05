No Nuts! Kylie Jenner Shares What Her Daugther Is Allergic to, Gets Savaged Online

While some social media users proceeded to mock the Jenners over this reveal, others went on to offer her genuine advice on how one might try and overcome said allergy.

Reality TV star and social media personality Kylie Jenner has recently announced what type of food her family steers clear of due to health reasons.

Delivering this tidbit in a food diary video for Harper’s Bazaar, Jenner explained that their household is actually “peanut-free”, because her daughter Stormi is allergic to them.

“All nuts, actually, not just peanuts”, she clarified.

This reveal, however, quickly elicited a barrage of mockery online, directed at Jenner’s family.

That means the kid is allergic to her family 😂😂 — ⭐️𝑉𝑒𝑟𝑜𝑛𝑖𝑐𝑎 𝑅𝑜𝑔𝑢𝑒-𝑀𝑜ℎ𝑟𝑠⭐️ (@VMohrs) February 5, 2020

That house will never be totally nut free 🙄 — Vanessa Zerofucks (@JavaGirl4) February 5, 2020

Prayers for this sweet child who was unfortunately born into a family of nuts. — Johnny B (@JohnnyBoan) February 5, 2020

Some social media users, however, seemed to offer her genuine advice on how one might try and overcome said allergy.