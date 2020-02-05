No Nuts! Kylie Jenner Shares What Her Daugther Is Allergic to, Gets Savaged Online

Reality TV star and social media personality Kylie Jenner has recently announced what type of food her family steers clear of due to health reasons.
Delivering this tidbit in a food diary video for Harper’s Bazaar, Jenner explained that their household is actually “peanut-free”, because her daughter Stormi is allergic to them.
“All nuts, actually, not just peanuts”, she clarified.
This reveal, however, quickly elicited a barrage of mockery online, directed at Jenner’s family.
That means the kid is allergic to her family 😂😂— ⭐️𝑉𝑒𝑟𝑜𝑛𝑖𝑐𝑎 𝑅𝑜𝑔𝑢𝑒-𝑀𝑜ℎ𝑟𝑠⭐️ (@VMohrs) February 5, 2020
That house will never be totally nut free 🙄— Vanessa Zerofucks (@JavaGirl4) February 5, 2020
Prayers for this sweet child who was unfortunately born into a family of nuts.— Johnny B (@JohnnyBoan) February 5, 2020
Some social media users, however, seemed to offer her genuine advice on how one might try and overcome said allergy.
It's very dangerous but if you slowly introduce peanut butter in small increments you could build a tolerance. Just kept eating tiny amounts of peanut butter till you can eat it with no problem. I was allergic to my dog with hives, but stuck it out and I don't break out anymore.— Jayne👽 (@Jaynergeorge) February 5, 2020
