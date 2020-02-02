The adult movie industry has always been ready to latch onto new technologies to find a better way to satisfy those seeking pleasures of the flesh. Since the internet made access to porn easier than it has ever been before, new virtual reality tools provide a different way to perceive it.

As VR porn movies have enabled viewers to imagine themselves in the centre of a 3D orgy (like in Erika Lust’s 360º of Lust), a production company, called Sex Like Real (SLR) has launched a project offering a yet-unseen combination of technologies. Its venture Bunny On The Casting Couch is said to promise viewers a new interactive experience thanks to a mix of VR tools, multi-camera video, and a teledildonic script.

As the Daily Star reports, citing SLR, these films impact several senses and the synchronised teledildonic Flashlight script makes one feel the actions while watching from three angles. According to the outlet, this project is the first one designed to go beyond “real life” as it allows viewers to enjoy a picture-in-picture experience, taking him or her into a futuristic space impossible in nature.

“I wanted to explore what a casting couch would be like in the future with augmented reality. By introducing 2D projections into the users' [field of view], you’d get a more intense visual experience, being able to see everything at once”, the director, introduced as OnTheTelly, explained to the outlet.

He added that this new medium should encourage us to explore its possibilities in contrast to “limiting our experiences to what ‘real-life’ is like”.

This is not the only tech novelty that the adult industry has tried to latch onto as the online economy with its different ways of monetising content has also impacted porn.

CEO of Private Media Group Ilan Bunimovitz told CNN that a cloud-based “iTunes for porn” had been developed even before Apple presented its app.

According to him, the use of AI and teledildonic technologies to mimic an interaction between a viewer and a live porn star is another interesting solution.