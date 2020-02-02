Hugs For Hogs: US Farm Searching for Pig Cuddlers to Help Animals to Socialise

There are a lot of "dream jobs" out there, on tropical islands, fascinating palaces, and in the most advanced cities. But sometimes a meaningful life full of pure joy and laughter may be closer than you could have thought!

A South Carolina farm is seeking volunteers to do the solemn duty of pig cuddling.

According to the Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary that published the post on Facebook, the piggys need help in socialising, so a volunteer would have to scratch their bellies, feed them cookies, and just spend time talking to these adorable creatures.

"Come help socialise our adoptable residents so they can move into our adoption program with ease! Belly scratches, cookies, sitting with them and even just talking to our pig friends can get them ready for their new home", the statement from the facility said.

And what could be more important than letting the pigs know that people are good and always happy to rub their bellies and feed them?