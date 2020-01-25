'We Gonna Build a Wall on Mars?' Netizens Ecstatic After Trump Unveils Logo of US Space Force

The space operations branch has become the first new military service since the establishment of the independent Air Force in 1947. John Raymond who was recently sworn in as commander of the new branch said that the creation of the Space Force is “not only historical but it’s critical to our national security and that of our allies”.

US President Donald Trump left social media users ecstatic as he posted an insignia of the US Space Force on his Twitter account. The president said he was pleased to present the symbol of the sixth branch of America's “magnificent military”.

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

​Many social media users were overjoyed and praised the president for protecting the country.

Thanks President Trump for protecting our great nation!



The logo is awesome!! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) January 24, 2020

Thank you President Trump for saving America!!!!



Obama hated our military and destroyed the economy! Thank God we have a REAL president again!!!



🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 24, 2020

​However, most netizens spoke about the logo’s uncanny resemblance to the logo of the Starfleet in the popular sci-fi TV series Star Trek. Many users joked that the government will soon be sued for copyright infringement.

It looks like you'll be hearing from Star Trek's lawyers. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 24, 2020

​Other users suggested what the first space crew should look like and how they will salute each other.

The official salute pic.twitter.com/IbHCZ8j4oG — Jon Emerick (@jon_emerick) January 24, 2020

​Many netizens made funny references to Trump’s presidential campaign promise and slogan.

We gonna build a wall on Mars and make the Martians pay for it? #SpaceForce — Jason Todd (@Speakz_Volumez) August 9, 2018

MAKE SPACE GREAT AGAIN!!! — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) January 24, 2020

​Jealous Star Wars fans said they would join the new military branch only on one condition…

Lightsabers or I’m not joining — Nathaniel #CountryOverParty 💜🌊 (@NewGopforUSA) January 24, 2020

​Despite criticism of plagiarism the overall reaction was more than positive:

Pardon my French...But f-ck yea! 🙌🏻 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 24, 2020

​The idea of creating an independent Space Corps has been floating around for a long time. In 2001, US Secretary of Defence Donald Rumsfeld called for the creation of an interagency group for space in the National Security Council as the White House feared its assets in space could be threatened.

Some 17 years later President Trump ordered the Department of Defence to establish the US Space Force. The division’s commander John Raymond said its goal will be to deter a conflict from extending into space.