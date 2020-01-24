Leap of Faith: Russian Woman Miraculously Survives Fall From 9th Floor of Apartment Building - Video

A Siberian woman managed to survive a fall from the ninth floor of an apartment building. The incident which occurred in the settlement of Izluchinsk in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, Russia, was filmed by a shocked bystander.
The footage shows the woman plunging into deep snow – only to stand up immediately after the fall and walk it off!
Благодаря этому видео, узнал о существовании посёлка Излучинск в Нижневартовском районе.— Krychek (@Krychek5) January 24, 2020
Женщина упала с 9-го этажа и.... пошла на работу.
Там наверное так принято. Может опаздывала? pic.twitter.com/h3YyOIsRVC
According to the Yugoria broadcaster, after miraculously surviving the fall, the woman asked her neighbours for help and was admitted to a local hospital in moderate condition, so her life is not in danger.
