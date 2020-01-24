Leap of Faith: Russian Woman Miraculously Survives Fall From 9th Floor of Apartment Building - Video

It's horrifying to see somebody walking out of the window of a tall building - but in very rare cases, people can miraculously survive such extreme events - which is a real miracle, regardless of whether there is a lot of snow to break their fall.

A Siberian woman managed to survive a fall from the ninth floor of an apartment building. The incident which occurred in the settlement of Izluchinsk in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, Russia, was filmed by a shocked bystander.

The footage shows the woman plunging into deep snow – only to stand up immediately after the fall and walk it off!

Благодаря этому видео, узнал о существовании посёлка Излучинск в Нижневартовском районе.

Женщина упала с 9-го этажа и.... пошла на работу.

Там наверное так принято. Может опаздывала? pic.twitter.com/h3YyOIsRVC — Krychek (@Krychek5) January 24, 2020

​According to the Yugoria broadcaster, after miraculously surviving the fall, the woman asked her neighbours for help and was admitted to a local hospital in moderate condition, so her life is not in danger.