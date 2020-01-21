The news of marriage and fatherhood of the boy band's main vocalist created a furore among the fandom and the K-pop world, but peace could soon break out as a new song is set to be released.

Dynamic Duo through their agency's youtube channel Amoeba Culture released on 20 January a MV teaser for their upcoming song "Alone" in collaboration with Chen. They have already worked together before in 2017 on the song "Nosedive" which won many awards in Korea. Dynamic Duo consists of two hip-hop rappers Choiza and Gaeko who debuted in 2004 and are one of the best known producers and musicians in South Korea. Their own agency Amoeba Culture promotes mostly hip-hop and rap artists.

The news of a new song lifted the spirits of EXO-L (the official name for the fans of EXO) after the fandom war on the internet, where the whole fan community was separated in opinion after the announcement of Chen's marriage and pregnant fiancee. A group of fans against his marriage even announced a protest on January 19, stating that 200 people would come to the building of SM Town COEX, an art centre which belongs to SM Entertainment, which is managing Chen as a part of EXO as a soloist. But only 20 people came, wearing masks to hide their faces.

The event was also covered by local media which interviewed passersby and loyal fans who came to observe the protest. They told reporters that those who are against Chen's presence in the group do not represent the whole fandom and Chen needs to be treated like a human being.



‘The number of fans who say otherwise [than those who call for Chen’s removal] isn’t few either.’



“My position is against his removal, & I’d like EXO to continue as 9 to the end, while Chen plays the role of a father & husband.” pic.twitter.com/1hS74zZLGN — 지윤 🌼 항상 종대 편 (@lunarkjd) January 19, 2020

A few unbiased citizens were also interviewed, & the responses given in this video were mostly neutral.



“Celebrities also have personal lives & it’s right that they be respected. But since they’re public figures, it would’ve been good to consider the fans’ position...” pic.twitter.com/AXVRBptO2U — 지윤 🌼 항상 종대 편 (@lunarkjd) January 19, 2020

​Chen supporters were also very surprised to see just a bunch of people sitting in the rain with vocalist's memorabilia on the ground.

THEY’RE SO LOUD AND BRAVE IN SNS, YET THEY COVERED THEIR ENTIRE BODY IN THE PROTEST.



CLOWNS CLOWNS CLOWNS

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡#CHEN_STAYS#MyAnswerIsEXO9#엑소9_평생_함께가자 pic.twitter.com/d1yCegSXdH — dana ダナ (@jongdaephile) January 19, 2020

so they can say bullshit abt chen in social media but they can't show their faces in the protest. a whole circus🤡 pic.twitter.com/H1yy4EjF3y — ᵈᵉᵉⁿᵘ ᵘ ʕ – ᴥ – ʔ (@http___rjn) January 19, 2020

well since an anti protest for him couldn't even gather 20 pathetic people, here's a reminder of how many people showed up to jongdae's unannounced buskings #CHEN_STAYS #MyAnswerIsEXO9 pic.twitter.com/UsKGpH2nmA — jongdae best dad award (@smolkjd) January 19, 2020

​Such a protest raised a series of memes among the EXO-L's on Twitter.

