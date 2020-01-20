Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Melt Fans’ Hearts With a Sweet Reunion at SAG Awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston took home honours from the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday, but it was their brief reunion at the glitzy awards ceremony that has everyone talking.

The 1990s came back for a moment with a heart-warming interaction between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG awards ceremony.

On Sunday night, Pitt snatched the award for best supporting actor for his role as stunt body double in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“I’m going to add this to my Tinder profile,” Pitt, who’s currently single, joked on stage while looking at the statuette.

He continued: “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.”

As the audience laughed, the camera captured Jennifer Aniston, who gazed adoringly and cheered on.

Jennifer Aniston watching Brad Pitt's #SAGAwards acceptance speech 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/SV2a7VIEfv — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 20, 2020

She had her moment later that evening with an award for best female actor in a drama for her performance in The Morning Show.

Pitt was filmed watching his ex-wife’s acceptance speech backstage.

‼️ EXCLUSIVE ‼️ Brad Pitt stopped everything backstage to watch Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech at the #SAGAwards. Wow guys—it really has been our day, our week, our month, and even our year. https://t.co/m7r01pojsC pic.twitter.com/th9sm1js4D — E! News (@enews) January 20, 2020

The two later had a friendly exchange behind the scenes and were photographed hugging and congratulating one another.

No, YOU still care too much about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.



This photo from the #SAGAwards is everything. pic.twitter.com/ioUUNzo4tS — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 20, 2020

Pitt, 56, and Aniston, 50, were set up by their agents in 1998. They got married in 2000 to become Hollywood's most-loved married couple and separated in 2005 amid intense media speculation that Pitt had been cheating on his wife. Pitt went on to date, marry and divorce Angelina Jolie, and Aniston had been married to actor Justin Theroux.

The two may have been estranged from each other for 15 years, but their brief interaction at the SAG Awards could not but bring back some sweet memories to many fans.

And it seems that many people on the internet are having some strong Brannifer feels right now.

Therapist: so what brings you in today?

Me: *slams this picture of Brad Pitt holding Jennifer Anniston’s hand on the table* pic.twitter.com/RtiuRue5YJ — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) January 20, 2020

Look. If I can get My Chemical Romance and the Jonas Brothers back together, I can definitely get Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston back together. 2020 is the year I’m gonna make it happen. — Ḿå℟₭ (@markhoppus) January 20, 2020

Me looking at photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG awards pic.twitter.com/Yi9MM9CV61 — shaunagh farrelly (@shaunaghfar) January 20, 2020

I am so here for every picture of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together. I’m sorry, I can’t help it 😩🙈💁🏻‍♀️ — Laura Marano (@lauramarano) January 20, 2020