12:23 GMT +320 January 2020
    This combination photo shows Jennifer Aniston with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show, left, and Brad Pitt with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, 19 January 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photos by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Melt Fans’ Hearts With a Sweet Reunion at SAG Awards

    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
    Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston took home honours from the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday, but it was their brief reunion at the glitzy awards ceremony that has everyone talking.

    The 1990s came back for a moment with a heart-warming interaction between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG awards ceremony.

    On Sunday night, Pitt snatched the award for best supporting actor for his role as stunt body double in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

    “I’m going to add this to my Tinder profile,” Pitt, who’s currently single, joked on stage while looking at the statuette.

    He continued: “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.”

    As the audience laughed, the camera captured Jennifer Aniston, who gazed adoringly and cheered on.

    She had her moment later that evening with an award for best female actor in a drama for her performance in The Morning Show.

    Pitt was filmed watching his ex-wife’s acceptance speech backstage.

    The two later had a friendly exchange behind the scenes and were photographed hugging and congratulating one another.

    Pitt, 56, and Aniston, 50, were set up by their agents in 1998. They got married in 2000 to become Hollywood's most-loved married couple and separated in 2005 amid intense media speculation that Pitt had been cheating on his wife. Pitt went on to date, marry and divorce Angelina Jolie, and Aniston had been married to actor Justin Theroux.

    The two may have been estranged from each other for 15 years, but their brief interaction at the SAG Awards could not but bring back some sweet memories to many fans.

    And it seems that many people on the internet are having some strong Brannifer feels right now.

    reunion, Quentin Tarantino, Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt
