'Very Large Bulge': Batman TV Series Actor Ward Reveals ABC Told Him to Take Penis Shrinking Pills

The "Batman" series which ran on ABC in the sixties was extremely popular and TV adventures of Batman and his sidekick Robin performed by Adam West and Burt Ward are still instantly recognizable among true fans of comics. However, few are aware of the risks they took for the roles, especially Ward, who had to take pills to shrink his penis.

The costumes in the TV series were bright and tight-fitting so that all the body virtues could be seen. However, not all the virtues should have been seen as Ward was accused of having "a very large bulge for television."

“They thought that Robin had a very large bulge for television,” Ward told Page Six. Ward promised that it was all him, unlike Adam West. “With Adam, they put Turkish towels in his undershorts,” he added.

The problem was so big that the studio pushed Ward to extreme measures, as they sent him to a doctor, who prescribed medication that could help Ward as he said: “to shrink me up.”

Fortunately, the torment did not last long as Ward quit taking the pills almost immediately.

“I took them for three days and then I decided that they can probably keep me from having children,” Ward said. “I stopped doing that and I just used my cape to cover it.”

Despite being a star in such a popular TV series at the young age of 20, the performer of the Robin role swears he didn’t spend his evenings getting hit on by ardent fans.

“You must understand I never smoked, drank or did drugs so I never went to a bar in my entire life,” he explained. “It’s not to say I didn’t go out and have a good time but I never went out and did what you think Hollywood (celebrities) do."

“I was a straight-A student at UCLA. In fact, the Dean at UCLA was upset with me when I left in my third year to do Robin because she said I should have been a nuclear physicist. I was in the top 3% in the United States in science and math.”

This week, Burt Ward happily unveiled a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, calling the moment an “amazing experience.”