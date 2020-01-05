Christ Bearer: Wu-Tang Clan Rapper Gets Married Years After Chopping Off His Own Penis

Not all artists leave a footprint in pop culture and some must resort to more radical measures. Andre Johnson will go down in history as the rapper who chopped off his most prized member.

Andre Johnson, the former Wu-Tang Klan rapper known to fans as Christ Bearer, has got married.

TMZ reports that Johnson tied the knot in a private ceremony with a woman called Cheryl. They had known each other for several years and dated for some six months prior to the wedding.

The 46-year-old rose to infamy after a painful incident in April 2014, when he severed his penis with a knife at a party and jumped off a second-floor balcony. He admitted he was under the influence of drugs and suffering from depression as he wasn’t able to see his children due to a restraining order put in place by their mother.

“I was using drugs that night, but I was in complete control,” the rapper said at the time. “I cut it off because that was the root of all my problems. My solution to the problem was the realisation that sex is for mortals, and I am a god…Those kinds of activities got me into trouble, and I came here to be a god.”

He explained that this wasn’t a suicide attempt: “That was just my response to the demons. They were doing their best to get to me, but being alive solidified my thoughts...I’m alive, penis or no penis.”

Johnson was hospitalised but doctors were unable to reattach the penis. However, he says he still has part of it which is functional, and there is even a slim chance that he and Cheryl could have kids together.