Eternal Rivalry: Air Canada Boeing 777 Nicks Airbus A321 in Toronto - Video

An Air Canada Boeing 777, moved by a tow car at the Toronto Airport, accidentally clipped the tail of an Airbus A321, belonging to the same carrier.
The video shows the Boeing jet hooking another aircraft with its left wing, and spinning the Airbus around. Fortunately, both planes were empty at the times of the incident.
"Both aircraft were empty at the time and there were no injuries. We are investigating the incident. The Boeing 777 has since returned to service and the A321 is being repaired", an Air Canada spokesperson told media.
Xii, essa não é bem a virada de ano que se espera. pic.twitter.com/hkxKUYDyBc— Aviões e Músicas (@avioesemusicas) December 30, 2019
