Up All Night: Elon Musk Takes to Twitter to Show Process of SpaceX Starship's Tank Dome Creation

Elon Musk, the 48-year-old maverick engineer and active Twitter user, took to social media to show the production process of SpaceX's newest craft tank dome.

Musk shared a video showing workers at the Boca Chica test site in southern Texas constructing a shiny tank dome for Starship spacecraft.

"Still going," he said.

Was up all night with SpaceX team working on Starship tank dome production (most difficult part of primary structure). Dawn arrives … pic.twitter.com/SzyDSYUYOu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 27, 2019

In November the Starship Mk1 spacecraft prototype suffered a failure during a cryogenic pressure test at the Boca Chica test site. Musk then said that the company would not repair the damaged prototype as it was only used for testing certain technologies and added that SpaceX would proceed with the development of the Mk3 prototype.

Starship is SpaceX's next-generation spacecraft and is intended to carry humans and cargo into the Earth's orbit, the Moon, and eventually Mars.