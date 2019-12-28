Canadian Restaurant Turns Down Meghan and Harry’s Reservation

The owner of the Deep Cove Chalet restaurant said the reservation was turned down due to the tight security involved.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent baby Archie’s first Christmas with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, on Vancouver Island, and were seen hiking in Horth Hill Regional Park and jogging in neighbouring North Saanich, however, there was at least one thing they couldn’t do – have dinner at Deep Cove Chalet.

Bev Koffel, who owns Deep Cove Chalet, said she met their security team last week. But her husband, chef Pierre Koffel, turned down their reservation because of the amount of security involved in the organisation.

Koffel said she hopes the royal couple would call the restaurant when she’s by the phone, adding: “Let them have their peace and quiet. For us to be so lucky to have them in the area, how lucky is that? I wish them all the privacy they can possibly get. They deserve it.”

“Horth Hill’s become a very popular place now. And they jog around, so they’ve been seen. It’s kind of exciting. I hope everything goes fine for them. They’re breaking away from tradition and I just wish them all the best,” she told the Vancouver Sun.