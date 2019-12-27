Putin's Press Secretary Reveals How Russian President Plans to Celebrate New Year

Russian President Vladimir Putin prefers to spend the New Year's Eve with relatives and close friends if his schedule allows him to do so, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel.

The Kremlin representative recalled that the Russian President has often celebrated the New Year in various parts of Russia.

"The first thing that comes to mind is that he celebrated the New Year in Khabarovsk," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, Putin prefers to celebrate the holiday with family and friends when the schedule allows. Peskov added that the Russian President celebrates the New Year modestly.

“And, in fact, this is his private time, which he doesn’t have often,” he concluded.

On Wednesday, Russian President took part in a match with the Night Hockey League on Red Square as part of his pre-New Year schedule, where he revealed some personal details about his daily routine.