Register
17:55 GMT +326 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after participating in a video teleconference with members of the U.S. military at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 24, 2019

    You're Fired! Canadian Television Station Cuts Out Trump's Scene in Home Alone 2

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    Viral
    Get short URL
    128
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107777/47/1077774705.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/201912261077870916-youre-fired-canadian-television-station-cuts-out-trumps-scene-in-home-alone-2/

    The 45th president of the United States not only dabbled in wrestling but also appeared in almost two dozen movies working with such Hollywood Stars as Hugh Grant, Kim Cattrall and Michael J. Fox. His most famous appearance was in Home Alone 2.

    Canadian television station CBS has removed Donald Trump's cameo in the Home Alone 2 movie, days after the US president confessed that appearing in the Christmas-themed classic was an honour for him. In the scene, Kevin McCallister, portrayed by Macaulay Culkin, gets lost in the Plaza Hotel, which in real life is owned by Trump, and decides to ask none other than the owner himself for directions to the lobby. 

    According to viewers, the brief episode was wholly edited out when CBC screened it. A representative of CBC said the move had no political motivations and the company simply needed time to air commercials. "As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format," the representative said.

    Trump recently was asked about whether Home Alone is his favourite Christmas movie during a conference call with members of the military. The president said it was an honour to appear in the film, which was the biggest Christmas hit.

    "A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas. They say – especially young kids – they say, 'I just saw you in the movie.' They don't see me on television like they do in the movie. It turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It's a big Christmas hit – one of the biggest. So it's an honour to be involved in something like that. You always like to see success."', Trump said.

    In 2017 Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon claimed that the businessman-turned-politician appeared in the movie due to a contract clause, which demanded a part be written for Trump if a movie is shot in buildings owned by him. That same year another Hollywood actor Chris O'Donnell claimed that Trump appeared in the iconic movie Scent of a Woman, where O'Donnell starred with Al Pacino, who won an Oscar for Best Actor for his part.

    In an interview with the Late Night show host Conan O'Brien, the actor revealed that Trump and his the then-wife Marla Maples appeared in a scene getting out of a posh car that arrived at the Plaza Hotel, but then that cameo was cut out.

    Tags:
    cameos, Hollywood, Macaulay Culkin, Donald Trump, CBC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach Delivering Babies
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach to Deliver Babies
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse