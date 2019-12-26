Besides the 51-year-old singer, who is the country’s best export, the three-minute video features other famous Aussies - comedian Adam Hills, cricketer Shane Warne and five-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ian Thorpe.

Australia has released a new tourism ad encouraging Brexit-weary Brits to visit the country and it looks like people on the internet are not happy about it. In fact, they seem quite annoyed by it. The ad features pop star Kylie Minogue singing a Matesong and appearing in iconic locations across Australia. The 51-year-old musician is seen lying on a Sandringham Beach, practising yoga at Byron Bay, hanging out with koalas and dancing near adorable quokkas.

The song’s lyrics are full of jokes and taunts. One line apparently refers to Brexit and negotiations on the UK’s withdrawal that have been going on for three years.

This year’s been tough and confusing

But progress is moving…

At glacial pace

But all of Australia loves you

And we’ll never judge you

You just need some space

When you need an end to what ails ya

Call on your friends in Australia

Dear United Kingdom,

Your besties across the ocean are calling. 📞

Love,

Your mates in Australia #matesong pic.twitter.com/eAROy5p1Vn — Australia (@Australia) December 25, 2019

​So what is so bad about this ad you ask? Especially when it features adorable quokkas, koalas and Kylie Minogue in a stunning swimsuit? Apparently it’s the timing. Australia has been suffering from extreme temperatures and wildfires in recent months. Fires scorched 3 million hectares of land and resulted in deaths of hundreds of people and animals, including beloved koalas, whose population numbers catastrophically dwindle each year.

Netizens, particularly Aussies, told Brits to check facts before coming to Australia and urged them to take respirators along, as the country has been cloaked with smog from wildfires.

#MateSong Here's the facts

Cattle have stopped breeding, koalas die of thirst: A vet's hellish diary of climate change https://t.co/vm7mhNxmlx — 🌱💧Mark Plackett ♻ (@MarkPlackett1) December 26, 2019

​Although many people found the ad charming.

I can't stop watching! I love it! — Kate (@KateBernadetteP) December 25, 2019

Nothing can beat cuteness level Kylie and koalas. Lots of 💕from Germany. — Stephanie Jost (@Stephanie_Jost) December 25, 2019

