Waiting for Christmas Presents? Track Santa With NORAD and Google Tools

Billions of people around the world are ready to celebrate Christmas, one of the most popular and beloved holidays of the year.

It's impossible to imagine Christmas without Santa Claus, the jolly red-suited old man with a white beard who delivers gifts to children and adults across the planet.

If you want to know where exactly Santa is now or when he will visit your corner of the world, the US Northern Command (NORAD) and Google have shared some of the most well-known tools to track Father Christmas.

Netizens have the opportunity to follow Santa's path live on Google Maps on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with a special tracker set up by the search engine.

​Google's Santa Tracker is also available through an Android app.

Social media users on Twitter also have the possibility to find the whereabouts of jolly old Saint Nick via the North American Aerospace Defence Command, which has been able to provide details on Santa's location every Christmas for more than 60 years.

— Embassy of Canada US (@CanEmbUSA) December 17, 2019

— NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2019

As Santa travels across the sky on a sleigh full of presents for all the world's well-behaved children, with a trusty herd of reindeer covering vast distances at incredible speeds, despite the bad weather, Christmas is drawing nearer.