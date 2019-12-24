Escaped Alligator Spotted Crossing Road in Montreal - Video

Unexpected things happen sometimes. Some people forget their wallets at home, some people are stuck in the elevator and some people see an alligator calmly crossing the street.

A resident of Canada's Montreal, Mayssam Samaha, met with her friend to have a cup of coffee. The friends were sitting by the window, when Samaha noticed an animal crossing Jarry Street East in Montreal, according to CBC News. The twist, however, is that the animal she spotted turned out to be an alligator.

Samaha shot a video of this unusual moment and then posted it on Twitter.

"Just an alligator crossing Jarry, no big deal," she wrote.

Montreal police said that the animal, which they identified as a crocodile, belongs to a company that puts on exotic animal demonstrations and accidentally escaped from a van parked nearby when the employees stopped for lunch.

The alligator crossed Jarry Street near Chateaubriand Avenue and hid under a car. Police added that the employees quickly captured the reptile and returned it back before officers arrived on the scene.

Samaha, in turn, said that when they saw the alligator, her friend was trying to protect it from traffic, she also added that she wasn't scared of the reptile as the animal was calm and moving very slowly.