Yelling Man Caught on Camera Being Carted Off on Luggage Trolley at Russian Airport - Video

A pair of Russian cops made use of a luggage trolley to take a rowdy passenger away to be detained, with witnesses saying the man appeared to be so intoxicated that he could not walk by himself.

Video of the incident was shared on social media, with police seen wheeling the man away in handcuffs as he yelled and hollered.

According to local news portal 360 TV, the incident took place early Saturday morning. Police have yet to make a comment on the incident.

The man could face charges under Article 20.21 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offences, whose penalties may include a fine of between 500 and 1,000 rubles ($8-$16) or detention for up to 15 days.