Register
01:24 GMT +320 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pickup Truck Smashes Through US Airport Terminal Wall at Full Speed

    Videos: Pickup Truck Smashes Through US Airport Terminal Wall at Full Speed

    Sarasota Herald-Tribune
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107764/96/1077649646.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/201912191077649151-videos-pickup-truck-smashes-through-us-airport-terminal-wall-at-full-speed/

    Newly released surveillance footage captured the shocking moment in which a pickup truck smashed into the main terminal building of Florida’s Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport at around 2:51 a.m. local time on Thursday.

    According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Juan Monsivis has been accused of crashing his 2015 GMC Sierra truck through the airport’s baggage carousel area and into the National Car Rental counter. Security footage of the incident shows two employees ducking behind the car rental counter as they notice the vehicle moving at full speed in their direction. 

    Police had seen Monsivis traveling on US Highway 41 in a “reckless manner” and tried to catch up to him but were unsuccessful in doing so. Moments later, the driver crashed through the terminal’s wall after speeding down a utility road.

    Monsivis is currently being treated at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital for serious injuries, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The two employees who were behind the car rental counter are unscathed as a result of the incident.

    “It’s amazing no one was hurt,” Florida Highway Trooper Kenn Watson is quoted as saying.

    The terminal was mostly empty at the time of the incident because the airport’s final flight had already landed about 20 minutes before the truck crashed into the building, airport CEO Rick Piccolo told news outlets. One of the airport’s three baggage conveyor belts was damaged and will cost at least $250,000 to be repaired.

    Monsivis has a history of traffic offenses, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He has previously been charged with multiple DUIs and driving with a suspended or canceled license. Additionally, Monsivis has also previously been arrested for unlawfully carrying a concealed firearm, assaulting a law enforcement officer, violently resisting arrest, possessing synthetic marijuana and committing a hit-and-run with property damage.

    Related:

    Comedian Kevin Hart Reportedly Hospitalized With Major Back Injuries After Car Crash
    Three People Killed After Train Crashes Into Car in Florida - Reports
    Car Crashes Into Lobby of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle – Video
    Kevin Hart Facing Lawsuits from His Driver, Passenger Injured in Car Crash - Reports
    'Kate Moss Lookalike' Scarred by Car Crash Storms the Modelling World - Report
    Tags:
    airport, US, crash, car
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This picture taken on 23 December 2014 shows women in Santa Claus-themed bikinis skiing at a ski resort in Xuchang, central China's Henan province. Ten women wore Santa Claus-themed bikinis to welcome the coming Christmas in temperatures below zero Celsius.
    Santa, Baby! Ladies Show Off Their Kris Kringle Outfits
    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ ethics have been brought into question following the revelation of a former investment manager-turned-whistleblower’s statement to the IRS which alleged the church funneled money into an investment account rather than its intended purpose.
    More Money, Mormon Problems
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse