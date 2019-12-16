"Death never takes the wise man by surprise, he is always ready to go," a quote by Jean de La Fontaine says. No one wants to die, but everybody wants to keep their money. Tsubasa, a funerary services company based in Japan, knows that only too well and decided to help their customers with their final purchase so that prices won't kill them.

Do it yourself (DIY) projects have become extremely popular lately, especially among the fashion community and designers, as they can help to make unique things and save you money. Strange though it might sound, but DIY projects are not only seen with home decorating or jewelry making, but in funeral preparations as well.

It is not a secret that a funeral is a spending pattern in the budget, especially in Japan. The average price of a funeral in the country is somewhere around 18,000 US dollars (2 million yen), according to some online research. The Nagano-based company Tsubasa knows that and released it's new DIY Funeral Set, which costs 240 US dollars (25,800 yen). The kit includes everything necessary for a funeral: a coffin made of wood (a pillow, mattress and blanket are also included) with a fold-open window showing the deceased's face, an urn for ashes, a silver-coloured box to hold bones left over after cremation, three furoshiki wrapping cloths and a DIY funeral handbook.

© Photo : Tsubasa DIY Funeral Set

It is important to emphasize that the set only includes items necessary for a ceremony, for all other services such as crematorium services, morticians and others, customers still have to pay.

Tsubasa’s DIY Funeral Set is now available online for order.