Jamaican Beauty Crowned Miss World 2019 - Photo, Video

Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh, 23, has won the 2019 Miss World Pageant. She is a student at Florida State University and dreams of becoming a doctor and her special talent is singing opera, her profile on the pageant's website says.
Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica is the 69th #Missworld pic.twitter.com/tgyTFFiuKU— Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) December 14, 2019
Miss France won second place, and the third place went to India.
The top five came from Nigeria, Brazil, India, Jamaica and France.
Top 5 pic.twitter.com/LF0sHMdL3v— Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) December 14, 2019
When the winner of the pageant was announced, Toni-Ann Singh looked as if she could not believe what she just heard but the reaction of the Nigerian competitor left her with no doubts about her victory.
We all need a Miss Nigeria in our life ☺☺, see her joy seeing another competitor win..#MissWorld2019#MissWorld pic.twitter.com/aYJvZ0OZDY— Dara | Omo Iya Teacher (@Dara_Ernal) December 14, 2019
