Jamaican Beauty Crowned Miss World 2019 - Photo, Video

More than 100 women have been competing for the Miss World 2019 title for the past few weeks in London. They had to take part in six different competitions before the final event took place on Saturday.

Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh, 23, has won the 2019 Miss World Pageant. She is a student at Florida State University and dreams of becoming a doctor and her special talent is singing opera, her profile on the pageant's website says.

Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica is the 69th Miss World

​Miss France won second place, and the third place went to India.

The top five came from Nigeria, Brazil, India, Jamaica and France.

​When the winner of the pageant was announced, Toni-Ann Singh looked as if she could not believe what she just heard but the reaction of the Nigerian competitor left her with no doubts about her victory.