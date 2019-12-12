‘Keanu Reeves Day': John Wick 4 and Matrix 4 Get Same Release Date

In 2021 we will be able to witness two films starring ‘breathtaking’ Keanu Reeves premiering in one weekend, according to information from the studios.

Warner Bros. has announced that "Matrix 4," starring the 55-year-old actor, will be released on May 21, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter, while "John Wick: Chapter 4" from Lionsgate, which also stars Reeves, will debut on the same day.

The release date for "John Wick" was announced in August, after the third chapter reached the number one spot at the box office, beating Avengers: Endgame and pulling in a reported $57 million during its opening weekend.

Fans have already dubbed May 21, 2021 "Keanu Reeves Day", excited about the prospect of seeing their favourite actor on screen – in two movies at the same time.

May 21, 2021 is officially Keanu Reeves day. — Alex S. (@AlexanderS_95) December 11, 2019

With JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 and THE MATRIX 4 sharing a release date, motion to make May 21, 2020 a national Keanu Reeves holiday. pic.twitter.com/bTvaM32Weo — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) December 11, 2019

So! There will be two Keanu Reeves films coming out on May 21, 2021! There is John Wick 4 and Matrix 4. I'm actually super excited and who says you have to choose between the two of the films? Go see both when time comes! pic.twitter.com/gOqCiF4DKK — Phalon Reacts (@PhalonReacts) December 11, 2019

Both John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4 are due to come out on May 21st, 2021. We should just make May 21st Keanu day from here out. pic.twitter.com/p7nGwBopLF — We Watched A Movie (@WeWatchedAMovie) December 11, 2019

Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 are coming out the same day. Double the Keanu 🌚 pic.twitter.com/2BVrDg8rK0 — John | Lover of Movies (@johne1998) December 11, 2019

The reboot of the franchise was announced in August, along with with Reeves and Moss' return, as well as the return of writer-director Lana Wachowski, who helmed the previous three films with her sister Lilly. Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will produce and globally distribute the film.

The three previous films — “The Matrix,” “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” — have collectively earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. The production of the fourth instalment of the franchise is expected to begin in early 2020.