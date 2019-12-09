Pakistani Analyst Hints at Ninja Turtles on Country’s Political Scene, Gets Trolled

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani analyst Shahid Masood Khan has brought up the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles while discussing the political scene in the country. Masood Khan is a Pakistani columnist and political analyst.

Whether Shahid Masood Khan, who used to host the talk show Live with Dr Shahid Masood on GNN, made the reference to the Ninja Turtles as a hint at something is unclear, but netizens are having a field day trolling him.

In a video clip of the talk show, which has gone viral, Masood says: “Where are the Ninja Turtles? We know the position of the establishment, judiciary, politicians, but where are the Ninja Turtles? Michelangelo, Leonardo, where are they and what are they doing?”

The anchor cuts him off and tries to divert him. She asks her next question: “Is there any plan being made in London as is being said?”

To this Masood says: “Leonardo is there, the Ninja Turtle that looks after the matters in London. Ninja Turtles are active. The establishment and Imran Khan, everyone is on the same page but in all this, there are Ninja Turtles as well. Ninja Turtles have a different target. They know they have to make everybody fight. They say everyone is on the same page and things will move forward once everything ends".

When you have to give political analysis after two pegs. #NinjaTurtles pic.twitter.com/WLfc9xPhHw — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) December 9, 2019

​Everyone is just as clueless as the anchor about what Masood was trying to say but some netizens are confident that the analyst was drunk during the show.

Poor him. He knows but can't take names. So blame it on Ninja Turtles. Well that's is #Pakistan has become. A zoo. 😂 — charudatt (@leftshoestory) December 9, 2019

​The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are four fictional teenaged anthropomorphic turtles, Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael named after Italian Renaissance artists.