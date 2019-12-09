Who is the 2019 Miss Universe From South Africa?

-
- Tunzi was born on 18 September 1993 in the town of Tsolo, the Eastern Cape province of South Africa and raised in the village of Sidwadweni along with her three sisters. She later moved to Cape Town.
- The model has a bachelor’s degree in public relations and image management from Cape Peninsula University.
- Tunzi started her modelling career two years ago after being accepted as one of the top 26 semifinalists in the Miss South Africa 2017, but was not selected for the finals at that time. She was later crowned as the most beautiful woman in South Africa in August 2019.
Her parents are her role models and her biggest supporters, according to Tunzi.
“I am looking for my mum and dad. I think they are my absolutely biggest fans. Since I won Miss South Africa I think my dad thinks he won as well”, the model said when replying to a question about who’ll be the first people she’ll be looking for in the audience if she wins.
Tunzi said that she’d have picked Vietnam’s Hoàng Thùy to be the next Miss Universe if she didn’t win.
“I think she is the most kind-hearted person I’ve met in a very long time. She is so helpful to the girls and is just always so gentle and kind and I think that the world needs so much love and warmth and kindness right now”, Tunzi said in an earlier interview.
Omg Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 My queen Hoang Thuy 🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/x7GJcKGRFb— Thug Lyn Jäger (@Yellow_Lyn) November 26, 2019
