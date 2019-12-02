Star Wars’ Billy Dee Williams Says He Sees Himself as Both ‘Masculine and Feminine’

The 82-year-old actor, who is best known for playing Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars franchise, revealed he uses both he/him and she/her pronouns in his personal life.

Williams told Esquire that he/she “never tried to be anything except myself” – much like the character of Lando Calrissian.

"I think of myself as a relatively colourful character who doesn't take himself or herself too seriously…And you see I say 'himself' and herself', because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine. I'm a very soft person. I'm not afraid to show that side of myself,” the quote from actor’s interview reads.

The character of Calrissian has long been theorised by Star Wars fans to be pansexual – a theory that was confirmed first by Solo co-writer Jonathan Kasdan in 2018 and again later by Donald Glover, who played the younger Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

“How can you not be pansexual in space?” Glover told SiriusXM. “There are so many things to have sex with.”

When Glover’s comments were pointed out to Williams in the interview, the actor added: “Really? That kid is brilliant - just look at those videos,” referring to Childish Gambino‘s “This Is America” music video, which became a sensation back in May 2018.