Tesla Cybertruck Made of Mashed Potatoes Becomes Special Feature of Thanksgiving Dinner

Dan Milano, a producer for NowThis News, shared a video on his Twitter page on Thanksgiving day, showing his brother Greg sculpting a Tesla Cybertruck out of mashed potatoes. It is interesting to note that Greg recreated a tiny version of the Cybertruck pickup truck, which is right on the money as it resembles the original Cybertruck's unique angular style design.
My brother has been working on a mashed potato cybertruck for over an hour pic.twitter.com/Bze4kOKiHy— Dan Milano (@DanMilanoHere) November 29, 2019
But the design is not the only similarity, the brothers went further and made a ramp out the back end and even created two holes in windows of the potato truck - a reference to the moment when windows of the Cybertruck smashed during a demonstration of the electric truck's armoured glass.
"The windows have been mashed, by popular request," Dan said.
The windows have been mashed, by popular request. pic.twitter.com/iJxVxhVIxU— Dan Milano (@DanMilanoHere) November 29, 2019
Unfortunately, the potato truck wasn't everlasting, its fate was predetermined - the truck was doused in a sauce. After all, it was a truck and its duty was to carry things, even if it is the sauce.
Happy Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/cn56msjuC8— Dan Milano (@DanMilanoHere) November 29, 2019
It wasn't the first time that Dan's brother made something out of mashed potatoes. Dan added that his brother has more potato masterpieces in his Instagram account.
