Netizens Amused as Ronaldo Reportedly Seeks to Make Peace With Juventus Via 'Reconciliation Dinner'

While some social media users joked about the menu of the upcoming dinner, others suggested a different way for Ronaldo to apologize.

Famous Portuguese football ace Cristiano Ronaldo has apparently come up with a way to reconcile with his teammates at Juventus who were somewhat discomforted by his conduct during the recent match with Milan.

During the game, Ronaldo reportedly called the team manager Maurizio Sarri a "son of a whore" after being substituted, and left the stadium before the match, which Juventus won 1-0, was over.

And now, it seems that the footballer intends to smooth things over by inviting all of his fellow team members to dinner, which will likely take place sometime this week, according to La Repubblica.

Cristiano Ronaldo will take the team to dinner before the match against Atalanta as an apology for for his reaction against Milan. [La Repubblica/ @Juve_France] — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) 18 ноября 2019 г.

​CR7 also admitted that he “played at a slightly reduced capacity” during the last three weeks, and that he’s still not "100 percent".

"But when it comes to sacrificing myself for my club and my national team, I do it with pride”, he added.

As news of this development hit social media, some netizens seemed to appreciate Ronaldo’s move.

Fair. No player above the Club. He should start making finishes like in National team as well! — Bshara Zaher (@BsharaZaher) 18 ноября 2019 г.

​A number of people cracked jokes about the menu.

No juice only mineral water — Dyball (@jufan1897) 18 ноября 2019 г.

Higuain when he finds out it’s a salad bar pic.twitter.com/2wd7keHEYE — Juve Podcast (@Juvepodcast) 18 ноября 2019 г.

Knowing Cristiano, this just might happen!! — El Major (@el_jugador07) 18 ноября 2019 г.

And one netizen also suggested a different way for Ronaldo to apologise.