'He Stole Chandler's Moves!': New Meme Comparing Joker to Matthew Perry Leaves Netizens in Stitches

While some social media users went on to draw more comparisons between Chandler and Joker, others pointed at “another parallel” involving Matthew Perry.

Matthew Perry, comedian and star of the acclaimed NBC sitcom “Friends”, has managed to stir quite a storm online as he took note of a new meme involving two characters portrayed by him and by Joaquin Phoenix, respectively.

The image tweeted by Perry points at an apparent similarity between the dancing moves busted by his character from “Friends”, Chandler Bing, and by the Joker from the eponymous movie.

Commenting on the picture, Perry complimented the person who created the meme, admitting that he doesn’t really know who they are.

Sorry I don’t know who made the image, but bravo. — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) 16 ноября 2019 г.

​This reveal left quite a few social media users visibly amused as they went on to joke about it.

​Some also went on to draw more parallels between Perry’s character and the comic book villain.

Joker stole all his moves from Chandler Bing pic.twitter.com/GKSoM6EOxs — Oldreruns (@oldreruns) 16 ноября 2019 г.

Chandler dancing is my favourite dancing 🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/eJE0ortrVI — ♡ (@jolaurenx) 16 ноября 2019 г.

​And at least one person pointed at “another parallel” involving Perry.