Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Holiday Guide Shocks Audience With BDSM Kit, Brass Fire Extinguisher

Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand, Goop, which periodically hits the headlines with strange deals and items, has launched its holiday gift guide, which includes $43,000 earrings and a BDSM kit.

The self-described modern lifestyle brand, which sells mostly fashion, beauty, wellness and home products, is offering shoppers some bizarre and absurdly expensive items this year. Goop itself calls it a “ridiculous but awesome gift guide.”

The most expensive items on the list are the million-dollar investment that will send you on 12 trips to spot endangered species, including North Pole and Indonesia. And, if this is not enough for you – you can go to space with a reserved seat on a flight with Virgin Galactic, if such a flight is to happen someday.

Compared to these trip plans, a Brass Fire Extinguisher for $250 and a flight on an iron man-ish flight suit for almost $6,500 do not seem so weird. Another distinguishing item is an automatic joint-roller. This could be a solution for those who, unlike Snoop Dogg, cannot afford to hire a personal joint-roller.

The most unusual item on the list, however, is a BDSM-inspired kit that includes leather wrist and ankle cuffs and a leather-bound paddle.

“Think of this kit as a beginner’s guide to BDSM,” says Goop’s website. “It’s even equipped with DIY restraining straps, to help you, him, or her assume the position (wink, wink).”