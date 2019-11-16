Netizens Excited After Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals Black Adam Release Date and Sketch

DC comics continues to up the game in its competition with Marvel. Its new series Watchmen on HBO was praised by viewers, while the cast of the upcoming Batman film recently got another Hollywood heavyweight. Now, the company has delighted fans with news about the Black Adam movie.

Dwayne ‘the Rock Johnson’ has lit up social media after he announced the release date of DC’s Black Adam Movie, where he plays the leading role and shared concept art. In his post on Instagram, the 47-year-old actor wrote about how he fell in love with superheroes as a child and fantasized of becoming a Superman, however later in life understood that he was too rebellious and rambunctious to become the caped hero. The Rock added that he was honored to join the DC universe and to be cast as Black Adam, a “rebellious one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way.”

Most netizens were overjoyed with the news, saying that Johnson is the perfect choice for the role.

So excited to see you kill this role!!! We’ve been waiting yearrrrrsssss for you to arrive as Black Adam. Btw @Bosslogic is a BOSS - this artwork *whew* — Another Dream (@An0thrDream) November 14, 2019

​Some users, though, were not happy with DC’s decision, saying Johnson, the highest paid actor of this year, is not fit to portray the antihero due to his bad acting skills

Rock can’t act he is always one caracter the rock — зодчистан (@iamzodchi) November 14, 2019

​Other users begged the star to persuade Warner Brothers (WB) to release the director’s cut of another DC movie, Justice League. Zack Snyder, who directed most of the film, left the project after his daughter died. The version that was shown in theatres was a huge detour from Snyder’s vision. Users also called on the Rock to make WB cast Henry Cavill again as Superman.

Will the real Man of Steel #HenryCavill make an appearance. Can you help us get the Snyder cut out. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut — T (@Tonewaters) November 14, 2019

​Other users wondered why did the studio decided to release the film on the same week as James Cameron’s Avatar 2. The first Avatar became the highest grossing movie in 2009 and was moved to second place only ten years later by Marvel’s Avengers.

@TheRock 5 days after the Avatar 2 release date? That’s....ambitious and optimistic. pic.twitter.com/CeIoMBAkCe — Nick (@NickScu) November 14, 2019