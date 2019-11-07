Register
00:15 GMT +308 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US High School Football Coach Resigns After Yelling ‘White Power … I Still Love You N****s!’

    Video: US High School Football Coach Resigns After Yelling ‘White Power … I Still Love You N****s!’

    © Screenshot/Courtesy of Unlisted
    Viral
    Get short URL
    100
    Subscribe

    A US high school football coach has resigned after he was caught on video yelling “white power” and the N-word.

    John Hoskins, 32, who was a coach at Knightdale High School in Knightdale, North Carolina, was caught at a bar yelling, “White power, Knightdale! I still love you n****s!” Hoskins was celebrating his team’s victory over Corinth Holders High School. The incident was captured on Instagram Live by a bystander. The video was later deleted from Instagram but not before it was reported to school administrators. 

    "Fifteen seconds of fame in the wrong way. I've ruined the last 12 years of my career," John Hoskins told ABC11 on Tuesday in an exclusive interview.

    "Just to set the record, I'm not racist," Hoskins told ABC11. "I don't mean it in a negative way,” also adding that his black friends have told him over the years that he can use the N-word.

    "I guess I've been around them for so long. We're friends. I mean nothing from it," he said. "The word can be used in multiple ways. They treat me as any of their own friends."

    He also noted that the athletes on the team also say it’s OK for him to use the N-word.

    "They joke around. We joke around. They walk up to me and say it. 'Hey coach, just say it. You're a good coach. Just say it.' Once in a while, it slips," he said. "Once a year, it slips. To have them smile and laugh. Besides that, I mean nothing from it."

    ​Hoskins chose to leave his post at the school, submitting a one-sentence resignation letter that has since surfaced on Twitter.

    Wake County School District Superintendent Cathy Moore has expressed disappointment over Hoskins’ language.

    "The language, the context is not okay. And unfortunately, social media will show you a piece of something but not all of something. And this man is an adult. And he should know better," she said in a comment to ABC11, adding that Hoskins’ language violated the school district’s code of conduct.

    The Wake County Public School System did not immediately respond to Sputnik’s request for comment.

    Related:

    Trump Deflects from White Supremacy, Gun Reform Failures By Blaming Video Games
    Why There's No Stopping White Supremacy
    Sinister Nature of White Supremacy in Religious Attacks; Security Not Enough
    Presidential Hopeful O'Rourke Claims US Was 'Founded on White Supremacy', Leaves Twitter Shocked
    MAGA Branded as 'Covert White Supremacy' at College Seminar in San Diego – Report
    Tags:
    Racism, Football, US, Viral
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Aztec mask decorated with turquoise mosaic, 1400-1521
    Remnants of Former Glory: A Look Back at Enigmatic Aztec Civilisation
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse