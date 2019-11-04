Instagram Model Brags About $78,000 She Made Selling Underwear Photos

Chloe Horton, 19, from Clydebank, Scotland, said she earns £20 ($25) every time somebody subscribes to her OnlyFans page, making roughly $9,700 a month.

In a now-deleted tweet, Chloe Horton announced that she has managed to make a small fortune in just eight months after flogging saucy pictures online. "Mental to think I've made 60 grand from only fans since February," she tweeted.











Horton insisted she never gets nude for the pictures, but sells snaps of her in her underwear on her x-rated OnlyFans page. The model, who has more than 20,000 followers on Instagram, now says she's done so well she's been able to move to rival site Admire Me VIP to “make double.”











OnlyFans and Admire Me VIP are both websites where people can pay cash to see women appear on camera in their lingerie, and can pay more for more explicit snaps. They are often dubbed in social media as “porn sites for wannabe glamour models.”