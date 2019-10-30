Traditional Chinese Medicine Doctor Stuns Netizens With Muscular Physique

Yuan Herong, an aspiring kung fu fighter from China's Qingdao, stunned and shocked Instagram with her incredibly athletic body, gained after years of gym training after meeting a professional bodybuilder through work.

Fitness fanatic Yuan, 30, started exercising two years ago because she wanted to “look stronger,” going to the gym five times a week. Since then, she’s earned an unbelievably ripped physique and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.











Yuan told the Daily Mail that she works as a physician in a traditional Chinese medicine clinic in the city of Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province, but from when she was a child, she wanted to practice Chinese kung fu.

“Both my parents are doctors. At first, I didn't really want to study traditional Chinese medicine; I liked martial arts. My parents told me not to give up my medical studies because they said it was a career that could benefit me for all my life,” she said.

She tried yoga classes and even hired a private instructor to give her muscle training, however it wasn’t what she was aiming for.

Yuan said she started to take up bodybuilding after meeting Zhang Wei, a professional bodybuilder, through work. Zhang encouraged her to compete in bodybuilding contests and designed a training regimen for her.

“Because I am a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner, I don't need to work shifts. Therefore I get to go to the gym at 5:30 pm when I finish work. I go there four to five times a week no matter it rains or not,” she said.

“I have thought of giving up. Training is a tough, painful, tiring and lonely process. But when I saw my muscles becoming more and more toned, I felt it was worth it,” Yuan said.











Yuan’s efforts won her a second-place finish at the women's Class-A competition in a national championship held by the Chinese Bodybuilding Association in September. However, her true goal remains to learn martial arts.

“After I make some money, I will use it to hire a master and learn martial arts. I have never given up my martial arts dream,” she said.