Twitterians Divided After World Series Greets Trump and Melania With Massive Boos

The US president's public appearance wasn't heartily welcomed by the public at the stadium despite his announcement about bringing down the world’s most wanted terrorist just prior to it.

US President Donald Trump's appearance at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington on 27 October was not greeted with cheers, but rather with massive boos from the bleachers and even chants of "lock him up!", often used by Trump's opponents.

While this fact seems to have concerned Trump only briefly, Twitterians on the internet were quick to dive into discussions of the incident. Many netizens supported the game's fans for "voicing" their displeasure with Trump for them.

Trump is booed at the #WorldSeries. The look on his face as he hears the boos at the end! Not his usual rally full of Trumpets😳 pic.twitter.com/eYA3ISSwP3 — WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@pam_tango) October 28, 2019

Melania Trump's Face as Donald Trump Booed at World Series: Video 👏👏As I understand it, They cut to a commercial as this was happening. Don’t think Trump understands, this is how the Majority of Americans feel about him. Both Republicans & Dem’s https://t.co/qnQaDbULTT — Cathy Taylor ♍️ (@cathy_mylife) October 28, 2019

Some even suggested looking at Trump's face the moment he heard the first boos was a "remedy" for a bad mood.

Got a case of the "Mondays?" Need a good pickmeup? Just watch this video and you too will be back on the road to a good week with a spring in your step. https://t.co/R4XXICb9O6 — Raw Story (@RawStory) October 28, 2019

Numerous Twitterians were actually surprised to hear such a response from people at the game and suggested that POTUS was no less surprised.

It’s highly unusual for Trump to show his face in a setting where he isn’t cheered. But a #WorldSeries game where tickets cost $800+ is not a setting where I would expect boos like this. https://t.co/rZdSJlz4j4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2019

What I love about this is that a #WorldSeries crowd can't possibly be spinned as mostly liberal. If anything, it weights toward affluent whites, who usually support Trump 60/40 in polls. #ThisIsAmerica #TrumpBooed https://t.co/CzQWYybqeS — 🗜S#arp E. 🦆—Cumulonimbus Flammagenitus (@EmDashPython) October 28, 2019

Still, several netizens slammed the crowd's reaction as "disrespectful" or even "staged"

I am no longer a Washington Nationals fan.@WorldSeries how disrespectful to our @POTUS keeping it classy Nats. #TRUMP 2020 — Gina (@miraclesseen) October 28, 2019

I see the @DNC paid off some idiots to go to the World Series and make it look like veterans want trump impeached. Haha! #veteransforimpeachment is a joke and a scam! We are #veteransfortrump but nice try dems. Get as creative with your districts as you do with fake propaganda — K. hodge (@KC_Kellen) October 28, 2019

Some social media users also recalled that besides the World Series boos, Trump actually was greeted with applause at another sporting event.