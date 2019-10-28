He has been praised for revolutionizing electric cars and inventing new means of transportation. His groundbreaking ideas in the space industry, made famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, called Musk "the best thing the US has had since Thomas Edison" and "the most important person alive". Now Musk has earned another title -the best parent!

Elon Musk’s recent tweet made the internet almost drown in tears after he announced that he took his son to play the piano for seniors at a nursing home in Pasadena.

Took my son to play piano for the seniors home in Pasadena. It was lovely to see them smile ♥️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2019

​Following a request from a user who wanted to see the performance, Musk included a short video clip. The tech visionary has five sons from his marriage with Canadian author Justine Wilson. It is not known which of the five sons appears in the video as Musk is very private about his personal life, but it appears he does a splendid job, playing Claude Debussy's "Deux Arabesques".

​Netizens were overjoyed by Musk’s decision to visit the seniors' home with some calling the 48-year-old engineer the best dad.

YOU ARE THE BEST DAD!!! pic.twitter.com/vpTNWUJZeI — Jlipper | #TeamTrees (@OfficialJlipper) October 27, 2019

It’s wonderful to connect the generations so we can all appreciate what the other has to offer and learn to be a healthier community and society. Great leadership! — Isaac Latterell (@IsaacLatterell) October 27, 2019

​Other users noted that Musk’s offspring are as talented as their father and prophesied he will make a career in classical music.

Wow, your son is a fantastic piano player. You must be very proud. Thanks for sharing his talent with our seniors.🙂 — IheartTesla (@IheartTesla) October 27, 2019

He is going to have an amazing career, if music full time is his thing 🎹😊 — Tom Bettis (@Mr_PianoMan1) October 27, 2019

​Many users spoke about the need to spend time with elders, while others contended that Musk must devote his time to more pressing issues…

Beautiful ! Visiting the Senior population is such a Noble act💛. I was raised by my Grandparents and always have viewed Seniors as such amazing people. They have so much wisdom to share. Many are very lonely. I hope your son continues playing the piano for them. 💛 — Claudia ✨ (@opengreenseas) October 27, 2019

Do something for the 45000 homeless in LA. — Nicholas Shanks (@nickshanks) October 27, 2019

​Still, others waited for updates about Tesla’s pickup truck that Musk promised to showcase this November. The tech visionary confessed recently that Tesla’s new brainchild looked like an armoured personal carrier from the future.

When’s the pickup reveal!! — Matt Kalin (@mattkalin) October 27, 2019

​Musk is heavily involved in philanthropy. In 2011 Musk Foundation donated 250 thousand dollars to a solar power project in a Japanese city that was devastated by a tsunami. Most recently he donated almost half a million dollars to help solve the water crisis in a US city in Michigan.