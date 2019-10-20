Lady Gaga Sets Twitter on Fire With Sanskrit Mantra Post

New Delhi (Sputnik): The American singer-songwriter well-known to the public for her shocking image sent waves through the social network.

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga tweeted the Sanskrit mantra "Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu" and netizens are all confused about it. While some are trying to understand what it means, others are wondering about the reason behind the tweet.

Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 19, 2019

​Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu is Sanskrit and means "may all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all".

Lady Gaga friends have been in a frenzy ever since the tweet, which has garnered 16.2k retweets and 68.2k likes and counting in just a few hours. Her followers have all kind of things to say:

Next line of this mantra prays for happiness of all animals.

(this mantra taken from a oldest hindu scripture "Vedas" written more than 5000 yrs back) — 🚩 हिंदुराष्ट्र🚩 (@uggawande) October 20, 2019

One of her followers even said that Lady Gaga’s real name is Lalita Dutt Ganguly and she is from Samastipur in the Indian state of Bihar.

It probably really means she went to Yoga class today-a frequent saying at end of a session. — Jackie Freer (@virginia3jj) October 19, 2019

Lady "Sanghi" Gaga — सिद्धान्त पटेल (@PatelSiddhant_) October 20, 2019