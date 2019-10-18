Kylie Jenner Rolls Out New Merch as 'Rise and Shine' Ascends to Memehood

While it remains to be seen how popular Kylie’s new merchandise will be, it is clear that her “singing act” has already become a meme in its own right.

American model and media personality Kylie Jenner now moves to cash in on the sudden surge of popularity of her impromptu singing performance featured in the “Official Kylie Jenner Office Tour” video she posted on YouTube last week.

As the “rise and shine” greeting she sang to her daughter Stormi has apparently become the highlight of the video, $65 hoodies emblazoned with this line along with a photo of Kylie’s face” inside a sun à la The Teletubbies”, as E! News put it, is now available for sale at her online store.

And while it wasn’t immediately clear exactly how popular this garment will be among buyers, Kylie’s singing act has already become the stuff of memes.

