Hollywood Actor Who Posed as Talent Scout to Get Nude Photos Sued for at Least $75,000 - Reports

Daniel Giovanni Watson, a little-known Hollywood actor, was slapped by Adore Me, a bra and lingerie retailer founded in 2011, with a lawsuit accusing him of posing as a talent scout for the lingerie company, according to the New York Post.

Daniel Giovanni Watson created fake email and social media accounts under the Adore Me casting director's name and then reached out to women, whom he allegedly lured “into a false sense of security and a belief that they will become lingerie models for Adore Me,” according to court papers cited by The New York Post.

“Looking for busty, curvy, ideally plus size women to be a part of two major campaigns,” Watson allegedly wrote in one email. The email encouraged women to include “name, age, bra size any and all photos that show face, breast, etc.”, according to the complaint.

According to reports, Adore Me seeks at least $75,000 in damages.

“Defendant has launched a sophisticated scam to obtain the most sensitive information a person has – photographs of her most intimate body parts – by using Adore Me’s Marks without authorisation and falsely holding himself out as affiliated with Adore Me,” according to the court documents.

Watson, who appeared in “Love Triangle” and “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.”, told the New York Post that someone was using his “name and credibility as clout”.

“Somebody else is trying to slander me. I was aware of the situation. I found myself in the middle of a cesspool. I’m an actor,” he claimed.