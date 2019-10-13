Giant Cruise Ship Squeezes Through Corinth Canal in Greece With Just Inches to Spare - Photos, Video

The Corinth Canal built in 1893 connects the Gulf of Corinth with the Saronic Gulf in the Aegean Sea. It runs through the narrow Isthmus of Corinth and divides the Peloponnese from the Greek mainland, supposedly making the peninsula an island.

A giant cruise ship has become one of the largest ships to ever pass through the Corinth Canal in Greece, the Metro reported. The 22.25-metre-wide MS Braemar has squeezed into a canal that is 24 metres wide at its narrowest point, according to the British media outlet.

During the journey that was captured on video, the ship was carrying 1,200 people on board.

A tugboat assisted the cruise ship along the way, helping it to avoid bumps.

People on board have commented on the trip, saying that they could touch the trees as the ship passed by.