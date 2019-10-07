Sleight of Hand: Lemur Pulls Wig From Reporter's Head on Live TV

Sometimes animals are able to joke just like humans – especially primates, because they also like a good prank and are smart enough to carry out an elaborate plan for their own amusement.

American reporter Yolanda Amadeo had to face the harsh side of nature when a Lemur pulled her wig off her head during a live interview.

The chief meteorologist for the WALB broadcaster was interviewing a representative of the Eudora Farms Petting Zoo in Georgia when the animal suddenly became interested in her hair and decided to pull her wig, exposing her braids beneath.

Hey, come back hair! Hilarious moment a Georgia reporter unexpectedly has her wig SNATCHED OFF by a handsy lemur on live TV off pic.twitter.com/6LpaHpgyu3 — Blanche V. Mercaldi (@tammytabby) October 6, 2019

​The journalist tried to stop the primate, but the lemur managed to pull her hair one more time before fleeing the scene.