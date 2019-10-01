'Out of Shape a Little Bit': Novak Djokovic Trying Sumo Wrestling Cracks Up Online Audience

Famous tennis player Novak Djokovic has apparently tried his hand at a different kind of sports while visiting Japan to take part in the Japan Open, as a video featuring him engaged in sumo wrestling emerged on the Internet.
The footage, along with the photos shared by the tennis player, show Djokovic visiting Ryogkoku Edo-Noren where he faced a sumo wrestler much bigger than himself.
Thank you Tokyo for honoring me with the experience of your sacred sumo sport 🙏🏼😃🤼♂️ #NovakGoesSumo https://t.co/ZfyDVCcXmT pic.twitter.com/WBVqar0kS2— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) 30 сентября 2019 г.
"It's a great experience. I felt that I am out of shape (for sumo) a little bit", Djokovic said as quoted by the Daily Star. "I think with a few more kilos, I'll be ready to compete. Probably three times as much as I have right now would be the right measurement for me to compete".
Many netizens also seemed amused by the spectacle, cracking jokes about Djokovic’s brief foray into the sumo world.
😂😂 enjoy Nole. pic.twitter.com/l9CZEjjG61— Cinders*🐊 (@cindy_banks) 30 сентября 2019 г.
After Tennis 🎾😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/9I2FclkPzW— Cinders*🐊 (@cindy_banks) 30 сентября 2019 г.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/C0aJ3qUhly— Muzzi🎾祝🇷🇸🇯🇵ジョコ参上😂🎉 (@furumutsu6hiro) 30 сентября 2019 г.
A new contestant for "Takeshi's Castle"!#NovakGoesSumo pic.twitter.com/wvG7LKbumW— Donovan (@AaronDonovan) 30 сентября 2019 г.
