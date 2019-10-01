Part-Time Bouncer: Unperturbed US Model Gigi Hadid Escorts Prankster Crashing Chanel Show - Video

The intruder attempted to blend in on the catwalk by wearing a black and white tweet suit and a bowler hat. This gimmick may have fooled the audience, but definitely not Hadid who professionally dealt with the fake model.

American fashion model Gigi Hadid has saved Chanel's Paris Fashion Week by taking it upon herself to escort an intruder who stormed the fashion parade.

Hadid was filmed approaching the prankster, her face absolutely emotionless, before skilfully leading her away from the catwalk as if she had been facing down intruders her whole life.

The prankster was later identified as YouTuber and comedian Marie Benoliel also known as Marie S'Infiltre.

Security personnel eventually took over from Hadid, escorting the prankster from the runway.