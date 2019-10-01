'Feel Just Like a Rockstar': Twitter Goes Wild as Post Malone Gets Flashed and Becomes a Meme

As the social media crowd went on to churn out memes based on Malone’s encounter with the flasher, some praised the girl and wondered aloud about what kind of view she treated the rapper to.

The internet is going crazy for American rapper Post Malone thanks to an amusing reaction he displayed while facing a flasher at one of his performances.

The image depicting this event shows Malone on stage, having almost literally dropped his jaw while staring at a blond girl in the crowd who lifted the front of her top.

​As the picture hit social media, it quickly went viral, with netizens proceeding to coin memes based on it.

[Philosophical voice] aren't we all Post Malone getting flashed, in our own ways pic.twitter.com/hZ7XN7XaTO — Jon Candycorn 🎃 (@Jon_Christian) 28 сентября 2019 г.

Ok but this meme format is 👌🏻



Thanks @PostMalone and Posty fan! pic.twitter.com/1OJZDdo4yx — Bella DiLorenzo Brakefield (@BellaBrakefield) 30 сентября 2019 г.

​Some also praised the girl who flashed the rapper, wondering aloud about what kind of view she treated Malone to.

To the girl that flashed @PostMalone, you my friend are a legend. 🤣🤣🤣 Made my life to see that reaction. — Alexis Turner (@AlexisT64628637) 1 октября 2019 г.

To my Minnesota followers:



If any of you know the girl who flashed Post Malone and created the meme. Tell her I thank her from the bottom of my heart. And that Bush did 9/11.... — Connorish Gambino (@TheConnor_Welch) 1 октября 2019 г.