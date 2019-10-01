'Feel Just Like a Rockstar': Twitter Goes Wild as Post Malone Gets Flashed and Becomes a Meme

The internet is going crazy for American rapper Post Malone thanks to an amusing reaction he displayed while facing a flasher at one of his performances.
The image depicting this event shows Malone on stage, having almost literally dropped his jaw while staring at a blond girl in the crowd who lifted the front of her top.
29 сентября 2019 г.
As the picture hit social media, it quickly went viral, with netizens proceeding to coin memes based on it.
[Philosophical voice] aren't we all Post Malone getting flashed, in our own ways pic.twitter.com/hZ7XN7XaTO— Jon Candycorn 🎃 (@Jon_Christian) 28 сентября 2019 г.
I’m living for this Format more to come #memes #PostMalone pic.twitter.com/SkJDXDNTmr— joevanni molleda (@JoeMolleda321) 29 сентября 2019 г.
A few memes I love @PostMalone pic.twitter.com/CuTvJPRscU— ⛈B (@Raerira) 30 сентября 2019 г.
Ok but this meme format is 👌🏻— Bella DiLorenzo Brakefield (@BellaBrakefield) 30 сентября 2019 г.
Thanks @PostMalone and Posty fan! pic.twitter.com/1OJZDdo4yx
Some also praised the girl who flashed the rapper, wondering aloud about what kind of view she treated Malone to.
To the girl that flashed @PostMalone, you my friend are a legend. 🤣🤣🤣 Made my life to see that reaction.— Alexis Turner (@AlexisT64628637) 1 октября 2019 г.
To my Minnesota followers:— Connorish Gambino (@TheConnor_Welch) 1 октября 2019 г.
If any of you know the girl who flashed Post Malone and created the meme. Tell her I thank her from the bottom of my heart. And that Bush did 9/11....
I wanna see the tits of the girl who flashed post malone.— Lay-Z (@lightsdimsum) 30 сентября 2019 г.
