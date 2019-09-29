Nothing to See Here: Cryptic Black Ring Appears in Sky Above Moscow Region - Video

Residents of Kalininets were celebrating the city day when the obscure object appeared in the sky. No explanation has been provided so far.

Not a day goes by without news of UFOs or some other paranormal events. While residents of the United States are scratching their heads over a snake-like UFO that was again spotted by a YouTuber, residents of Kalininets in the Moscow region are trying to figure out what a black circular thing floating in the sky for half an hour on 28 September was.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Селятино Апрелевка Калининец (@selyatino_aprelevka) 28 Сен 2019 в 11:10 PDT

Kalininets is located in the Naro-Fominsk district, which is home to the 4th Tank Division. Some users thought the ring could have appeared as a result of military exercises or could be the product of chemical activities. One Instagram user sent a photo dating back to 2004, which shows the same black ring. The photo prompted speculation of an impending doomsday.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Селятино Апрелевка Калининец (@selyatino_aprelevka) 29 Сен 2019 в 12:48 PDT

Other users were more positive and claimed that someone in the sky was apparently playing tic-tac-toe.