Nothing to See Here: Cryptic Black Ring Appears in Sky Above Moscow Region - Video

Not a day goes by without news of UFOs or some other paranormal events. While residents of the United States are scratching their heads over a snake-like UFO that was again spotted by a YouTuber, residents of Kalininets in the Moscow region are trying to figure out what a black circular thing floating in the sky for half an hour on 28 September was.
Kalininets is located in the Naro-Fominsk district, which is home to the 4th Tank Division. Some users thought the ring could have appeared as a result of military exercises or could be the product of chemical activities. One Instagram user sent a photo dating back to 2004, which shows the same black ring. The photo prompted speculation of an impending doomsday.
Other users were more positive and claimed that someone in the sky was apparently playing tic-tac-toe.
